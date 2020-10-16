Pet Saver: Angey

Meet Angey, a 1-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

Angey got to hang out with Calvin Lewis on Local 5 This Morning earlier this week to help promote the WHS Green Bay Campus’s Wednesday Wags youth program.

Angey is a 9lb affectionate kitty who is shy in new situations but loves to be pet once he’s comfortable.

He’s been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! Angey is located at the Everyday Adoption Center inside Green Bay’s West PetSmart! Adoption appointments can be made online at wihumane.org/welcome.

Angey’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45855198

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110