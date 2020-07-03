GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pet Saver: Askhim

Pet Saver

In today’s Pet Saver, meet Askhim! This handsome fellow is 7 years old and gives the best headbutts. He enjoys napping, being brushed, and has lots of love to give. Just “ask him”! Like all cats at WHS, Askhim is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! To see for yourself how wonderful he is, just give the WHS Green Bay Campus a call to make an appointment.

To take a look at Askhim’s bio click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=44911209

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

