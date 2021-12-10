Pet Saver: Ava

Pet Saver

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday’s Pet Saver, we meet Ava!

Meet Ava, a 10-month-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!  This sweet girl was transferred to us from an overcrowded shelter in Alabama.  We don’t know much about her past, but her gentle demeanor and her little tongue that sticks out of her mouth will surely win you over!  Weighing in at 45 lbs, Ava loves walks and lots of attention. 

Ava has been waiting to find her match, so to help her out we’ve lowered her adoption fee to just $75.  Like all dogs at WHS, Ava is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped!

