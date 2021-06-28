Pet Saver: Bailey

Meet Bailey, a 6-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

She weighs 59lbs and loves people. Bailey needs a home without small animals or cats, and will need to be slowly introduced to any dogs in the home.

Once everyone is comfortable, her tail will never stop wagging! Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adoption fee has been reduced to just $25.

Make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus today to meet Bailey!

More information can be found on Bailey’s profile.

