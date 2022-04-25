Meet Baja, a 6-month-old puppy currently available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program.

Her foster family describes her as an absolute sweetheart with lots of puppy energy, and eager to learn new commands and manners. She weighs 43lbs, loves playing with balls of all sizes, and enjoys a game of tug-of-war.

Baja has done well with her human siblings and senior dog in the foster home. Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help her find a good match.

If you’d like to meet Baja, contact her foster family at Heidi.baez@hotmail.com to schedule a meeting.