Bandit is a 9-year-old male who is 60 pounds, loves to play, cuddle and chew on bones.

He prefers a home with older children. Bandit is a handsome boy with a great personality.

To get Bandit back in the game, we have reduced his adoption fee to just seventy-five dollars.

He is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. We know he will make a great addition to someone’s family – so stop in today!