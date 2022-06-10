Meet Barney, a 5-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This handsome pup weighs 61lbs and prefers to keep all his toys and treats to himself. Due to this, Barney would do best as the only dog in the home and with any children over 5 years old who can give him space when he needs it.

Like all dogs at WHS, Barney is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75!

His adopter will also go home with a certificate for a free vet exam and a lifetime of behavior support from our WHS behavior experts. Stop in the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet him!