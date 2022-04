Meet Barrett! This handsome young fellow was brought to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Mississippi.

He is just a pup around 3 months old. If you are looking for a fun-loving furball to join your family, you definitely need to go meet him! He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will be available at the Green Bay Campus located at 1830 Radisson St.

They are open Tuesday-Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 5 p.m. Stop on down today!