Meet Barrow, a 4-month-old puppy currently available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He currently weighs 19lbs and is a bundle of fun and puppy love. Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

Stop in the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet Barrow!