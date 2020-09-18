Pet Saver: Bathory

Today’s animal feature highlights the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Working Cat Program!

Meet Bathory, an 11-month-old kitten available for adoption as a working cat. Cats like Bathory are deeply under-socialized and want nothing to do with people. They thrive in a “working” environment where they can patrol a barn, stable, outbuilding, shed, or even a warehouse. Working cats are all spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, plus the adoption fee is waived!

If you’re interested in “hiring” a couple of these working cats for your farm or property, please email barncats@wihumane.org.

Bathory’s profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45293683

Working Cat Program: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/barn-cat-program

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110