GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pet Saver: Bathory

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today’s animal feature highlights the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Working Cat Program!

Meet Bathory, an 11-month-old kitten available for adoption as a working cat. Cats like Bathory are deeply under-socialized and want nothing to do with people. They thrive in a “working” environment where they can patrol a barn, stable, outbuilding, shed, or even a warehouse. Working cats are all spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, plus the adoption fee is waived!

If you’re interested in “hiring” a couple of these working cats for your farm or property, please email barncats@wihumane.org.

Bathory’s profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45293683

Working Cat Program: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/barn-cat-program

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews

Green and Gold Game Day - Picks and Final Thoughts

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking offense