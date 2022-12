GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meet Bean!

Bean is a two-year-old female who is fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed/neutered.

She is a little shy at first, but once she gets a few treats, she’ll warm right up to you.

Bean is looking for a home without any other dogs or any children over ten years old.

Bean is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay campus.