Pet Saver: Beanie

Meet Beanie, a 1-year-old cat available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! You’ll find her at the PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center.

This gorgeous tabby was originally found as a stray and is very timid in new situations. Once she settles in, she’ll let you know when she’s ready to be cuddled and loved. Beanie has also successfully lived with other feline friends.

Like all cats at WHS, Beanie is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! To meet Beanie, visit the WHS website and make an adoption appointment at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart on Green Bay’s westside.

Beanie’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45316360

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110