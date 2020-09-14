GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pet Saver: Beanie

Pet Saver

Meet Beanie, a 1-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! This gorgeous tabby was found as a stray and is very timid in new situations.

Once she settles in, she’ll let you know she’s ready to cuddled and loved. Like all cats at WHS, Beanie is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Call the WHS Green Bay Campus to make an adoption appointment if you’re interested in meeting her!

Beanie’s Profile:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45316360

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

