Meet Bear, a 4-year-old cat available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program.

This handsome blue and white cat will need some time to warm up to new environments, but once he’s comfortable, his foster mom says you’ll never meet a more loveable, sweet, happy cat.

Bear is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

To learn more about him and schedule a time to meet, email his foster mom at puggersx2@yahoo.com.