Pet Saver: Bear

Meet Bear, a 9-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

He was transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee, hoping to find a new loving home before St. Paddy’s Day.

He’s a big boy weighing 17lbs!

Not surprisingly, taking naps and eating snacks are his favorite things to do.

Like all cats at WHS, Bear is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

If you have room in your home and your heart for a big cuddly Bear, make an adoption appointment at the PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center to meet him!

Visit Bear’s profile for more information.