1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Pet Saver: Beatrice

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Beatrice is a classy lady looking for a special home. This 7-year-old truly believes that she is the queen of her castle and prefers to have interactions on her terms. She is looking for a quiet home without children under the age of 10. Beatrice recently learned that she is a bit on the heavy side and could some help losing some weight. If you’d like to meet Beatrice, please call the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110.

To take a look at Beatrice’s bio click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=31716503

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"