Pet Saver: Beatrice

Beatrice is a classy lady looking for a special home. This 7-year-old truly believes that she is the queen of her castle and prefers to have interactions on her terms. She is looking for a quiet home without children under the age of 10. Beatrice recently learned that she is a bit on the heavy side and could some help losing some weight. If you’d like to meet Beatrice, please call the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110.

To take a look at Beatrice’s bio click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=31716503

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110