Meet Behr! An adorable 2-month-old little girl who is all puppy.

She loves to snuggle, give kisses, and play. She is 12 pounds of cuteness.

Behr is spayed, microchipped, and has all her vaccinations.

Stop by WHS during adoption hours to meet and adopt Behr!

(Open Wednesday – Friday 2-6 pm, Saturday 12-5 pm)