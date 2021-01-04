Pet Saver: Bella

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Meet Bella, an 8-year-old dog available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program.

Although just 12lbs, Bella has the biggest personality! Once she’s settled and comfortable, Bella is a silly, playful girl. If you’re looking for a cuddle buddy and are willing to respect her boundaries, Bella is the pup for you.

Bella is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Contact her foster family to learn more and set up a meeting!

Bella’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=46162239

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

