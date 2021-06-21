Pet Saver: Bella

Meet Bella, a shy 6-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

She can be a bit fearful in new situations and would do best in a calm household. Despite her body starting to show its age with arthritic joints and a few fatty masses, Bella still loves walks and will be sure to tell you when she’s ready for one!

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you’ll receive a certificate for a free vet exam!

Make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus today to find out if Bella is a good match for you!

Click here to view Bella’s profile.

