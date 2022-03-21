Meet Bella, a 9-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

One look into her sweet brown eyes while she timidly wags her tail will have you hooked! She is in of a special family with children over 13 and no other dogs. At 65lbs, she just a big lovebug who thoroughly enjoys hotdogs!

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam. If you think this beautiful senior may be a good fit for your home, stop in the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet her.