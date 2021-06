(WFRV) – Meet Bellatrix, a young female python available for adoption from her foster home through the Wisconsin Humane Society!

This black and gold beauty currently weighs 3lbs and has the potential to grow to about 5 feet long. With proper care, pythons can live to be 30 years old!

If you’re interested in welcoming a scaly friend into your home, visit the Wisconsin Humane Society website and contact her foster family directly to learn more!