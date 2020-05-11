Pet Saver: Ben

Ben is 6 years old and one handsome cat! This big boy is independent and will win you over with his cuteness. If you are looking for a companion with a furry face, please call the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110 and make an appointment today!

To take a look at Ben’s bio click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=44172977

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110