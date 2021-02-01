Pet Saver: Bender

(WFRV) – Meet Bender, a 1-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This energic pup was originally found as a stray. He is hoping to find an active family to take him on lots of walks, continue to help him learn good manners, and teach him new tricks!

Like all dogs at WHS, Bender is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

If you think Bender will be a good fit for your family, make an adoption appointment online today.

For more information visit Bender’s profile.