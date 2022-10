Meet Benji, an 8-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

He weighs 26lbs and still has plenty of pep in his step!

He has excellent leash manners and his tail never stops wagging.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet this handsome pup!