Meet Bigwig, a 3-year-old rabbit available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This sweet speckled bunny abandoned in his carrier at a local park in August. Luckily he was found and brought to WHS where he was thoroughly checked over, given flea preventatives, a nail trim, and spent some time in foster before being neutered.

Bigwig would love to help you eat up your leftover veggies! Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours and name your own adoption fee to bring him home!