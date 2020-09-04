Pet Saver: Binx

Meet Binx, a 3-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This floppy eared friend weighs 50lbs and is full of energy. Walks are her favorite activity, the more the better!

Like all dogs at WHS, Binx is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. If Binx sounds like the dog for you, call the WHS Green Bay Campus to make an adoption appointment.

Binx’s Profile:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45340336

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110