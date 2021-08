GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meet Bixby, a 6-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This fun-loving sweetheart has a smile that could light up a room and her tail never stops wagging. Bixby loves walks and insists on smelling everything along the way.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adoption fee has been reduced to just $25.

Make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus to meet her!