Pet Saver: Blueberry

Meet Blueberry, a gorgeous 3-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

She was recused from a hoarding situation and needs a patient, loving family to help her come out of her shell. We know she has a sweet personality she is saving for just the right person!

Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

You’ll find Blueberry at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart West. Make an adoption appointment to meet her today!

Visit Blueberry’s profile online.

