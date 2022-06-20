Meet Boo, a 9-year-old cat available for adoption from his Wisconsin Humane Society foster home.

Originally found as a stray with an infected tooth, fractured canines, a matted coat, and permanently flattened ears, he’s come a long way! This affectionate feline also tested positive for FIV, a highly manageable disease.

Not a fan of dogs or other cats, he’s looking for a home where he can rule the roost as the only pet. He’s neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

To learn more about Boo and set up a time to meet, interested adopters can email his foster family directly: elliewalls50@gmail.com.