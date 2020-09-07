Pet Saver: Brody

Meet Brody, a 7-year-old dog available for foster-facilitated adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He made not be a puppy, but Brody still knows how to have fun! Better yet, he’s already potty trained, walks pretty well on a leash, and is ready to snuggle while you watch TV. He is still working on his manners around other animals and kids, but he’s eager to learn.

If you’d like to learn more about Brody, head to wihumane.org/adopt to find his foster family’s contact information!

Brody’s Profile:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45300423

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110