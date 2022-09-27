Meet Bruno, a 1-year-old dog available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program!

This gentle giant weighs 107lbs and would benefit from lots of playtime or daily walks. His foster family says he is a happy lovebug who adores people and gets along great with other dogs in the home.

He is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75. If you’d like to meet Bruno or learn more about him, contact his foster family directly at angiemay769@gmail.com.