Bucky is a handsome 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This active and energetic guy weighs a whopping 102 pounds. Due to his size and lively play style, Bucky would do best around children over the age of 8.

Like all dogs at WHS, Bucky has been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped – plus his adoption fee has been reduced to just $25.

Please stop into the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet Bucky!