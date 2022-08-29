Meet Buddy, a 10-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This sweet senior is looking for a special home where he can be the only pet, and any children in the home are over 5 years old.

At 33lbs, he’s a bit overweight so if you’re looking for a new walking buddy, this pup would appreciate the extra exercise!

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75. To meet him, stop by the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours!