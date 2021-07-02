Pet Saver: Cabbage

Meet Cabbage, a 4-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! He’s been at WHS for 50 days waiting to find his new home.

He is extremely shy and only recently started coming out of his shell. This handsome fellow has discovered just how fun wand toys are and will take treats out of your hand! If you have a cozy hideout and lots of patience, this golden-eyed feline might be a good match for you.

Like all cats at WHS, Cabbage is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

You can make an adoption appointment at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart West to meet him.