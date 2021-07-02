Pet Saver: Cabbage

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meet Cabbage, a 4-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! He’s been at WHS for 50 days waiting to find his new home.

He is extremely shy and only recently started coming out of his shell. This handsome fellow has discovered just how fun wand toys are and will take treats out of your hand! If you have a cozy hideout and lots of patience, this golden-eyed feline might be a good match for you.

Like all cats at WHS, Cabbage is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

You can make an adoption appointment at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart West to meet him. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

D1 WIAA State Championship

Kyle and Matt 4pm Live Hit

Bay Port plunders Eau Claire Memorial 8-1 on its way to Division I state baseball championship game

D1 State Championship Kyle Malzhan

Denmark claims first state baseball championship

Marinette's season wraps up in state semifinal