Meet Cadmium, an adult hairless rat available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society!

He loves to sleep, eat treats, and hang out with his rat friends. His favorite foods are cheese, sunflower seeds, and nuts! He can be shy while adjusting, but once comfortable is very confident and will allow a few gentle pets.

Cadmium is currently residing in a foster home so if you’d like to meet him, please contact his foster family at shawna.whs@gmail.com.