Pet Saver: Callie Joe

Meet Callie Joe, a 4-year-old hidden treasure available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! Callie Joe was rescued from a previous hoarding situation in July, where 23 cats found in a single home in Brown County. Originally fearful of humans, she has come a long way during her time at the shelter and loves to snuggle under blankets and play. Callie Joe did test positive for FIV, but with regular vet check ups and being kept indoors, she can live a long happy life as your best friend. Like all cats at WHS, she has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee and will receive a certificate for a free vet exam! ! She is available at the main shelter located at 1830 Radisson St. and we open at 2pm.

The “Smitten with Kittens” promotion is also going on right now for 50% off adoption fee

Callie Joe’s bio can be found here:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=42243469

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus