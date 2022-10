Meet Callie, a 5-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s adoption center inside PetSmart West.

This 13lb tabby would be happiest in a home without other pets and with any children over 5 years old. Once given the time and space to acclimate, she’s an affectionate girl who clearly loves to celebrate Halloween!

Like all cats at WHS, Callie is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee.