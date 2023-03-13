GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meet Capone, a 7-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

He weighs 72 lbs and has the biggest smile. This handsome boy hasn’t had much luck finding a new home yet, he’s become a “benchwarmer.” To help get him back in the game, all benchwarmer adoption fees are just $25 this month!

Capone is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of dog food.

To find out if Capone is a good match for you, visit the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours! Open Tuesday – Friday 2-6 p.m., and Saturday 12-5 p.m.