Meet Charcoal, a 2-yeard old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He is a sweet boy with spots on his chest and toes. Charcoal enjoys walks, the snuggles that come after and would love to share your pet-safe game day snacks.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Charcoal has been waiting to find his perfect match, so to help him out we’ve lowered his adoption fee to just $25!