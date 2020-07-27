Pet Saver: Cheech

Meet Cheech, a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! This friendly guy weighs 66lbs and gets along great with other dogs and people. He is friendly, knows sit, and loves to be pet. Like all dogs at WHS, Cheech is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Call the WHS Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110 to make an adoption appointment.

Cheech’s profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45083097

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit wihumane.org/foster.

More information on our plea for foster families: https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below: https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110