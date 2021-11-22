Pet Saver: Chop

Meet Chop, a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He weighs 50lbs and is looking for a home without other furry friends. While he’s not a fan of sharing food and treats while in his own home, Chop loves to play with other dogs at the dog park.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

If you’d like to meet this tail-wagging pup, simply stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours, no appointment needed.