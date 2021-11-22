Pet Saver: Chop

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meet Chop, a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He weighs 50lbs and is looking for a home without other furry friends. While he’s not a fan of sharing food and treats while in his own home, Chop loves to play with other dogs at the dog park.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

If you’d like to meet this tail-wagging pup, simply stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours, no appointment needed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame, De Pere girls start hoops season with home wins

GB women earn first conference victory, beating Wright State 78-67

Xceptional Athlete: Reedsville's Weston Liebzeit dominates all three phases in state championship

High School Girls Hoops 11/19

Girls Hoops Highlights 11/19

Green Bay Nation: Andy Herman