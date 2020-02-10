Pet Saver: Chowder

Meet Chowder, a 5-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! This sweet girl was transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Indiana. She is a very talkative and curious cat who wants to know what’s going on at all times. Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Chowder’s bio can be found here:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43757400

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 2-7pm

Saturday 12-5pm

Closed on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus