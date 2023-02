GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meet Cinder, a 7-year-old dog available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This handsome boy weighs 60 lbs and loves walks, car rides, and knows tricks.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to just $25 through February 28!

He is currently staying with a foster family and would love to schedule a time to meet – email his foster directly at pets1safehangout@yahoo.com.