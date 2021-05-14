Pet Saver: Cinnamon

Meet Cinnamon, a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This sweet, brown-eyed girl loves toys and playing outside. She can be fearful of new people and new situations, but with time (and treats) she’ll gradually warm up and enjoy some pets.

Like all dogs at WHS, Cinnamon is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

To find out if she’s a good match for your family, make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus today!