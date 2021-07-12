Pet Saver: Clooney

Meet Clooney, a 10-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Weighing 83lbs, his favorite activities include taking naps and eating treats. While not as nimble as he used to be, Clooney still enjoys walks and taking in all the sights and sounds around him.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

If you’d like to meet this gentle giant, make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus today!

