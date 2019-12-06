Pet Saver: Comet

Meet Comet, a 2-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! He and his siblings were transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Mississippi and they are oh so excited to have a family of their own. Without a DNA test we can’t know for certain what breed he is, but we do know he sure is cute! Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam. Help WHS find Comet a home in time for the holidays!

Comet’s bio can be found here:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43362742

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus