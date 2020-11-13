Pet Saver: Cookie and Oreo

Meet Cookie and Oreo, 3-month-old African soft furred rats (yes, rats!) available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program.

These brothers hope to find a new home together so they can keep playing and cuddling! They are most active at night and in the morning. They are not very comfortable being handled yet, but with time and patience they may learn to trust you.

Their adoption fee is name your own price! To learn more about this dynamic duo, visit the WHS website to contact their foster family.

Cookie (tan) Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45932461

Oreo (grey and white) Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45932472

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110