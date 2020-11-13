GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pet Saver: Cookie and Oreo

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meet Cookie and Oreo, 3-month-old African soft furred rats (yes, rats!) available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program.

These brothers hope to find a new home together so they can keep playing and cuddling! They are most active at night and in the morning. They are not very comfortable being handled yet, but with time and patience they may learn to trust you.

Their adoption fee is name your own price! To learn more about this dynamic duo, visit the WHS website to contact their foster family.

Cookie (tan) Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45932461

Oreo (grey and white) Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45932472

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Valders senior Gracie Streblow talks fourth and final trip to state meet

Chilton Co-Op's Streblow heads to state for fourth straight year

Genke and Schreiber sign Green Bay, Asman heading to Lipscomb

Freedom's Gabby Johnson signs with St. Thomas

Freedom's Gabby Johnson on signing with St. Thomas

Green Bay Nation 11/11: Packers thump 49ers