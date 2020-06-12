Pet Saver: Cookie

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cookie would love to be a part of a family. He has small, white ear tufts and the tiniest pink nose! This big boy weighs in at 16lbs and enjoys daily snuggles. At 2-years-old, Cookie can be a bit bashful but he warms up quickly. If you’d like to meet Cookie, please call the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110 to set up an appointment today!

To take a look at Kidaga Cookie’s bio click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=44409190

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"

Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach"

Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay"