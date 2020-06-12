Pet Saver: Cookie

Cookie would love to be a part of a family. He has small, white ear tufts and the tiniest pink nose! This big boy weighs in at 16lbs and enjoys daily snuggles. At 2-years-old, Cookie can be a bit bashful but he warms up quickly. If you’d like to meet Cookie, please call the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110 to set up an appointment today!

To take a look at Kidaga Cookie’s bio click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=44409190

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110