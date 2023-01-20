Meet Copper, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This handsome 60lb pup is looking for a home where he can go on lots of walks.

Having easily jumped a 4-foot high fence, he will need additional monitoring while outside and would likely enjoy agility training!

He has yet to find a good match so his adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help him out.

Like all dogs at WHS, Copper is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Stop in during adoption hours to meet him!