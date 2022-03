Meet Cosmo, a 2-year-old cat available for adoption at PetSmart West through the Wisconsin Humane Society!

Once he’s comfortable in his new surroundings, this handsome kitty will happily purr on your lap all day long. He’s laid back, uses his scratching posts, and his foster family said he’s as easy as they come.

Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Meet Cosmo at PetSmart West in Green Bay today!